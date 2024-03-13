PS5 Update 9.00 Exits Beta, Now Available to All Players Globally

PS5‘s major system software update (version 9.00) has finally exited beta today, bringing new DualSense and console features to all players worldwide. Highlights include improved sound and mic quality on the DualSense, and the ability to adjust the brightness of the PS5’s power indicator.
PS5 system software update 9.00 patch notes and features list (March 13, 2024)
Details courtesy of Sony are as follows:
- We’ve updated the device software of the DualSense and DualSense Edge wireless controllers to improve their sound features.
- The controller speakers can now produce higher volume sound, allowing you to hear in-game sounds and voice chat audio more clearly.
- The mic input quality on these controllers has been improved with a new AI machine-learning model. Background noise from button presses and game audio are suppressed, resulting in a better voice chat experience.
- You can now adjust the brightness of your PS5’s power indicator.
- Go to Settings > System > Beep and Light, and then select Brightness.
- We’ve added new features in Parties and Share Screen.
- Players watching Share Screen can use pointers and emoji reactions to interact with the host’s gameplay.
- Viewers can use a pointer or indicate a specific location on the gameplay screen with ping.
- Viewers can also send emoji reactions.
- This feature is available when the host turns on Viewer Interactions in the Share Screen settings.
- Unicode 15.1 emoji is supported. You can now use them in messages.
- We’ve updated the device software of the DualSense and DualSense Edge wireless controllers, PlayStation VR2 headset, PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers, and Access controller to improve stability.
- We’ve improved system software performance and stability.
- We’ve improved the messages and usability on some screens.