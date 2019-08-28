Kojima and Co. haven’t offered much of an update about the music of Death Stranding in quite some time. Still, Sony has something special cooking as far as original tracks are concerned. On November 8th, Death Stranding: Timefall will release. Interestingly, it’s an album of original songs inspired by the game’s world from artists such as Khalid, CHVRCHES, DJ Lazer, and others.

ResetEra user Vestan stumbled upon the news on PlayStation’s official website. The site features an FAQ section for Death Stranding: Timefall, which offers a few more bits of information about what fans should anticipate. Question number one on the FAQ page outlines exactly what Timefall contains, “a collection of new music from artists, producers, and musicians who have been inspired by the world of Death Stranding.”

Timefall will be available to purchase through a variety of streaming services and will eventually see a physical release. Additional information should emerge as the album’s release date draws near. Furthermore, those who purchase one of Death Stranding’s three special editions will also gain access to the album via a voucher code. The voucher code will be tucked inside physical packaging of the Collector’s and Special Editions. Meanwhile, fans who buy the Digital Deluxe Edition through the PlayStation Network should expect to receive their Timefall voucher code via email either on or around the album’s November 8th release.

Fans interested in original music from the game itself need not worry. Such a project is still on the way and will launch on a completely separate album. At present, it does not appear as though Sony and Kojima Productions are ready to unveil specifics on that front. Like with Timefall, more details on the original soundtrack will surface as the game’s release date in November gets closer.

Death Stranding is launching later this year on November 8th for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment, ResetEra]