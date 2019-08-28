Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 features five major factions of vampires all vying to take over Seattle. The player will have choose one faction to join, but of course, choosing the faction in of itself will have consequences. Developer Hardsuit Labs and publisher Paradox Interactive plan to drop details about each faction as we get closer to the release window/date. Today, they detailed the first faction: the Pioneers.

The Pioneers get their name from the fact they were first vampires to settle in Seattle and rule the city. The current Prince of the Pioneers, Lou Grand, is tired of watching control slip away as more factions take on more territory.

Since the Pioneers have been there since the beginning of Seattle, they have quite a bit of wealth. All of this old money should be able to buy them influence, but it seems that no one is selling. They dream of taking back complete control of the city instead of ruling only some minor areas.

They all come from different vampire clans, including loggers, fishermen, bootleggers, old money bourgeoisie, musicians, and artists. And that’s just to name a few. Since they have been part of Seattle for so long and they’ve lost so much in recent years, they’re distrustful of anything new. That distrust includes anyone new who wants to join. All they want is to preserve what is theirs, take back what was theirs, and take care of one another.

Currently, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will release in Q1 2020 (not sure if that means fiscal or calendar) for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.