Koei Tecmo and Gust Studios today announced that Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout will have a revamped battle system featuring real-time battles, meaning that the battle will progress while the player chooses the character actions. All skills and critical attacks performed will drain the Action Points that all of the party members share. By filling the AP gauge with normal attacks, players will increase their Tactics Level, granting the party members the ability to use more powerful attacks and special combos.

The player can also switch out the player character at any time, as many times as they want. In addition, players can adjust the difficulty of battles from Easy to Hard. Those who are experts at a real-time battle system can ensure they have a challenge, and newcomers will have some hand-holding as needed.

Another new feature of the Atelier Ryza battle system is the “Action Orders” function. Party members can give Action Orders to other members. These orders will ask the player to perform a certain action, such as “do a physical attack” or “deal fire damage.” If the player follows the order, then the party member who gave the order will follow-up your attack with a powerful skill attack. Any order the player follows will NOT use AP, so there’s never any fear of running out of AP when performing Action Orders.

See this system in action with the new trailer below.

Also new in Atelier Ryza is a brand new synthesis system. With the new Creation system, players can combine special bottles with synthesis items to create new gathering locations chock-full of resources. Depending on which synthesis items the player uses with the special bottles, the entire environment can change. Each new environment will generate a four-character password, which players can share with friends, allowing them to explore these new worlds they’ve created.

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout will release on October 29, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.