Marvel’s Avengers Lead Combat Designer, Vince Napoli, has said that Captain America will have the “widest variety” of combat options in the upcoming title, allowing him to take on all types of enemies in different scenarios.

Eager to learn more about Marvel’s Avengers unique combat for each Super Hero?! Let’s take a look at Captain America’s moves! pic.twitter.com/HocbgjoTzh — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) August 31, 2019

Captain America will have ranged, melee, ground, and aerial attacks at his disposal alongside combo systems, intrinsic abilities, and signature moves.

“Captain America’s combat style is all about balance,” said Napoli. “Playing Cap is all about reading the battlefield and choosing the right tools.”

As an example, Napoli said that Captain America can initiate combat with aggressive melee attacks, allowing him to jump straight into action. He can also use precise ranged attacks for crowd control to take on a group of enemies. To take on stronger opponents, the hero can utilize a skill-based parry and counter system.

“Captain America played at his peak is effectively the owner of the battlefield, capable of holding back a large crowd of enemies from a distance, while simultaneously going toe to toe with the most powerful foes,” Napoli continued.

In separate tweets, developers Eidos Montreal and Crystal Dynamics said that their goal is to enable people to simply pick up and play Marvel’s Avengers, while allowing those who love deeper customization the option to create their own builds.

Layering in gear/skills/perks/upgrades allow you to customize your heroes and play style. Each Hero has their own set of unique moves/combos to unlock and master. Depending on your build, you can tap into a Hero-specific combo system and string together unique and more powerful moves. While the goal is for everyone to be able to pick up and play, it’s important to provide enough depth in Marvel’s Avengers’ systems for players who love digging into stats and min-maxing their builds as much as they like combat and story. That is Embracing Your Powers.

Marvel’s Avengers will release on May 15, 2020.

