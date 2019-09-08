Hi-Rez Studios, the publisher behind the MOBA Smite and online hero shooter Paladins, has announced a new multiplayer shooter for consoles and PC.

Rogue Company is being developed by First Watch Games, and will support cross-platform play and cross-progression across the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Check out an official overview and trailer below:

Rogue Company is a top-secret syndicate of elite mercenaries around the globe. To most of the world, the elusive mercenaries are a rumor at best. However, to those in the know, Rogue Company operatives are indispensable to solving the world’s deadliest and most challenging missions. As a Rogue Company mercenary, players will grab their weapon of choice and dive into iconic locations to compete online in various PVP game modes. Group up with friends and dominate the competition.

No further information is available at present but Hi-Rez has said that it’ll release more details in the coming months.

We’ll first learn about the playable mercenaries, the Rogues, later this month. In October, the publisher will showcase game modes (objectives and maps). In November and December, respectively, we’ll learn more about weapons, gadgets, abilities, and the world of Rogue Company.

If you’re interested in partaking in the alpha then you can sign up with your platform of choice now. Hi-Rez has yet to announce a test schedule and content details but we’ll hear more about it in due course.

As usual, we’ll keep our readers posted. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the trailer and premise.