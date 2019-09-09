Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will hit stores in a little over two months. Just a few days after its launch, fans who want to explore the game world a little more will get to do so in book form. This will be courtesy of Dark Horse‘s The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a hardcover art book slated to release on November 19, 2019. Preorders recently went live on Amazon for the standard edition, which costs $27.99, and the Limited Edition. The limited version has a much higher price point of $79.99.

Both iterations of the art book will be 240 pages long. Packed within these lengthy volumes will be concept art of the franchise’s new characters, detailed looks at weapons and equipment, and a deep dive into a wide variety of locations new and old. With this art book, fans should also expect to receive behind-the-scenes information, bolstered by “intimate commentary” from the artists bringing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to life.

The extras featured in the Limited Edition of The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order include a “cover and slipcase inspired by ancient Jedi tomes.” Furthermore, this version of the tome will launch with a “gallery-quality lithograph” tucked inside.

Get a glimpse of what to expect from the book’s Limited Edition in the image below:

Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment fully unveiled the new Star Wars title during EA Play 2019. Since then, a bit more insight about the game has hit the web. For instance, in a roughly 30-minute demo, fans were shown the open nature of the game’s levels, heavily inspired by Metroidvania experiences of the past. In addition, since the EA Play demo, Respawn has tweaked the lightsabers in Fallen Order, following feedback that questioned whether the design truly reflected canon.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will come to the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One this fall on November 15th.

[Source: Amazon via Wario64 on Twitter]