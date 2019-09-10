Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled has a new update out and it’s available to download on PS4 right now. The update is small and doesn’t include anything too substantial (remember that the Spyro Grand Prix is still running right now!), but you will see some new cosmetics and skip fixes to a number of tracks. Interestingly, Beenox only listed “bug fixes” in the update list, so outside of observations made by players, it’s unclear what the patch specifically entails.

One thing you will get is a number of new paint jobs like Le Chaux yellow, among others. Players also reported seeing fixes to tracks like ThunderStruck, Hot Air Skyways, and Dingo Canyon. Prior to the patch players were taking advantage of skips on those tracks (other than the sanctioned shortcuts that are built into each of them), resulting in an unfair advantage. They have now been fixed.

The update will only set you back around 100MB, so don’t expect anything too groundbreaking to come in terms of changes.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled has done quite well in regards to sales and critical reception. In the UK especially, Nitro-Fueled has reigned since its launch in June of 2019. It even outsold Grand Theft Auto V during the week of August 10th in the UK, which just goes to show how successful it continues to be.

Activision and Beenox have also been great about supporting the game with frequent free updates, like the recent Back N. Time Grand Prix. This themed event sent players to prehistoric times and the baby T.Rex character and baby versions of Crash and Coco.

As for Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled’s critical reception, it’s garnered a lot of praise from various outlets, including us here at PSLS. We loved its visuals, performance, amount of content, and ability to play with up to four players locally.

Are you still playing Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled? Will you be popping back in to check out the latest update? Let us know!

[Source: Twisted Voxel]