Storm in a Teacup’s survival horror title Close to the Sun hit the Epic Games Store earlier this year, with no launch date in sight for the console versions. The game is slated to launch on consoles very soon, however, and just in time for Halloween. Close to the Sun will release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One on October 29th. Publisher Wired Productions and Storm in a Teacup have yet to announce a price for the console version. Yet, the Epic Game Store price of $29.99 may provide some indication as to how much consumers should expect to spend.

What does have a definite price point is Close to the Sun’s physical Collector’s Edition, which will run for $98.66. Only 1,000 copies of this limited iteration of the horror experience will be printed. Preorders for the limited run Collector’s Edition are currently live on Wired Production’s official website.

The contents of Close to the Sun’s special edition include all of the following items:

A physical copy of Close to the Sun on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch

Stunning Art Deco FuturePAK metal game case compatible with your chosen format

Deluxe hardback artbook featuring 48 pages of awe-inspiring Close to the Sun game art

Exclusive Close to the Sun, Faraday Key-Card metal pin badge

7” vinyl record featuring the Close to the Sun’s mesmerising titular track by Porcelain Pill

Ada’s heartfelt letter to her sister Rose, summoning her aboard the Helios

Numbered and stylised certificate of authenticity

Premium finish fitted presentation box

A bonus digital copy of Close to the Sun for the Epic Games Store so fans can enjoy the game in its original format

See photos of the Collector’s Edition’s contents in the photos below:

Close to the Sun presents an alternate version of the 19th Century, where a journalist named Rose boards Nikola Tesla’s ship, Helios. In this telling of events, Tesla’s seminal work is lauded the world over, and Helios is but his next step in scientific achievement. The ship was designed to ensure the world’s greatest minds were free to explore their brilliance without concern over regulation and other societal setbacks. Of course, the scientist’s plans fail to meet a smooth execution. Similar to BioShock before it, Close to the Sun seems to place certain ideologies under a microscope, allowing the worst case scenario to run wild.

[Source: Wired Productions via Gematsu]