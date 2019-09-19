As PSVR gains traction and sees more consumers buying in, the medium continues to see fascinating experiences like Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss, and Blood and Truth, among many others. The platform has garnered success, reaching over 4 million headsets sold, but SIE Worldwide Studios boss Shuhei Yoshida thinks VR still has a long way to go before it reaches its full potential. After all, it’s only been around for three years. He says that VR developers are still learning how to make games to the best of their abilities.

Yoshida expressed his optimism for PSVR as a platform, saying:

I think that the hardware experience will improve the VR experience. VR has a lot to learn even at companies that have been making games for a long time. I realized that as soon as I started VR. I had to learn a lot because I couldn’t do it with normal TV games. But we had to have many guidelines for danger, but with the developer’s ingenuity, we were able to see how to do it, and VR makes us think about what the human abilities are, and after three years such knowledge is growing.

Yoshida’s notion that better hardware will improve the VR experience is noteworthy. With the PS5 seemingly on the horizon, it’s expected that we’ll see a visual improvement for many games on the platform. We already know the PS5 will support PS4 games, as well as the current PSVR headset, so it’ll be interesting to see how the hardware will impact not only the performance of future games, but current ones.

PSVR, while impressive technology, still has a lot of room for improvement. The headset itself could use a makeover, especially with its mess of cables, and games can still appear to be blurry, due to the amount of power it takes to render the images. But the future is looking bright for PSVR and people at Sony like Shuhei Yoshida seem to believe in it.

