August was a slower month for major releases, making it easier for massive games like Fortnite to stomp out the competition and rake in the dough. That’s right, August’s highest grossing console game was Fortnite, followed by Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and Grand Theft Auto V. While those results aren’t necessarily surprising, it does show the staying power of those titles. August was also a great month for sports titles, with Madden, NBA 2K, and FIFA all making it into the top ten.

With Madden NFL 20 launching in August, it’s expected to see it generate a ton of revenue, although reports point to a decline in digital sales by 6% when compared to Madden NFL 19. Speaking of decline in revenue, NBA 2K in-game spending has also slowed down significantly, compared to earlier in 2019. However, this isn’t entirely unusual, as August is historically a slow month for NBA 2K. It’s likely that September will see an increase in spending, with the release of NBA 2K20.

Consumers spent $8.9 billion digitally across console, PC, and mobile devices during the month of August, an increase of 2% from August 2018. Nintendo also had a great month, the exclusive titles Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Super Mario Maker 2, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate making the list. Apex Legends also continues to show its strength, taking the ninth spot for the month.

The full list of highest grossing games for the month of August 2019 can be seen below:

Fortnite Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Grand Theft Auto V Fire Emblem: Three Houses FIFA 19 Madden NFL 20 Super Mario Maker 2 NBA 2K19 Apex Legends Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Keep in mind, these results point to digital spending and are not necessarily indicative of number of copies sold.

What do you think of August’s highest grossing games? Do any of them surprise you? Let us know!

[Source: Super Data]