Epic Games has officially unveiled the Batman crossover event for Fortnite to celebrate the Dark Knight’s 80th anniversary. Turning Tilted Town into Gotham City until October 6th, the event gives players a chance to grab the Caped Crusader Pack and weapons.

The Caped Crusader Pack adds cosmetics including the Batman Comic Book Outfit and The Dark Knight Movie Outfit. Weapons include Batman’s Grapnel Gun and Explosive Batarang. You can grab individual Batman-themed items from Fortnite‘s shop as well, including a Catwoman outfit.

Patch notes are as follows:

WEAPONS + ITEMS

Batman Grapnel Gun Available in Mythic variant. Found from Floor Loot, Chests, Supply Drops, and Llamas. The Batman Grapnel Gun comes with 10 charges. A charge is consumed each time the player is launched. When the grappling hook from the Batman Grapnel Gun impacts something in the environment, the owner will be launched in a flat arc towards the point of impact. At the apex of the launch, the player will deploy the Bat Cape, which can be used like any other Glider to traverse great distances.

Explosive Batarang Available in Mythic variant. Found from Floor Loot, Chests, Supply Drops, and Llamas. Drops in stacks of 5. Max stack size is 10. This consumable item is thrown out in a relatively flat arc. It will home in towards opponents. The projectile explodes when in close proximity to an opponent. Explosion damage: 50 damage to players. 200 damage to the environment. If the Explosive Batarang impacts the environment, it will stick to the spot where it lands. At that point, it behaves as a proximity mine, exploding when opponents come too close to it. An Explosive Batarang that has impacted the environment can be disarmed and picked up by both the player who threw it or their allies.



Bug Fixes

Resolved an issue involving the Star Wand and AC/DC Pickaxes not doing the intended amount of damage. Because this issue has been resolved, these Pickaxes have been re-enabled.



GAMEPLAY

Gotham City As part of the Fortnite X Batman crossover, a Rift Zone has turned Tilted Town into Gotham City! This POI gives players unlimited Glider Redeploy. Just like a real Super Hero, you won’t need to be afraid of heights! Final Storm Circles will not occur here (in core and Arena modes).



Final Storm Circles will no longer occur at the following locations (in core and Arena modes): Moisty Palms Greasy Grove Retail Row Pressure Plant



Bug Fixes

Resolved an issue in which Ziplines could give players an unintended effect. Because this issue has been resolved, Ziplines have been re-enabled.

When a player is eliminated, their damage towards the Storm Surge threshold will no longer be removed from their remaining teammates’ total.

[Source: Epic Games]