Since Red Dead Redemption 2‘s launch in October 2018, people have wondered about possible story expansions. Many fans want single-player DLC, perhaps in the vein of Undead Nightmare. Unfortunately, it does not appear Rockstar Games will develop such post-launch content for the prequel. Instead, Red Dead’s development team is solely focused on producing and releasing content for Red Dead Online. With efforts geared in that direction, the developers hope fans get out of the multiplayer suite what they so adore about the game’s solo experience.

Lead Online Production Associate Katie Pica noted as much during a recent interview with VG247. When asked about the potential for single-player story DLC, Pica would only say that Rockstar’s focus currently centers on multiplayer. “We’re 100% focused on online right now… there’s just so much to do, and we’re just hoping to bring everything that a player can love about single-player into the online world, and fleshed out,” Pica told the publication.

Rockstar truly wants Red Dead Online to reach the heights set in place by Red Dead 2’s story. Because of this, each content update for Red Dead Online is internally viewed no different than the typical story expansion. The online additions expand upon the wider world, offering players a variety of different experience. Such is the case with the recently launched Frontier Update, which introduced Frontier Pursuits, three Special Roles, and more.

Red Dead 2’s Online Producer, Tarek Hamad, also addressed this topic in the VG247 interview. “We’ve said it before, but we all love single-player games, and Red Dead Redemption 2’s absolutely massive story and equally massive epilogue are hopefully evidence of that.”

Hamad continued, adding that Rockstar’s ambitions with online match what fueled the team’s work on Red Dead 2’s celebrated narrative.

The team’s ambitions for Red Dead Redemption 2 were sky high in every way, and when we are building worlds of that scale, the single-player experience almost always leads the way. Our ambitions for our online games are just as high, and with Red Dead Online we are continuing to build and expand to match the world we created for Red Dead Redemption 2’s story, not just with the roles but other activities, new random events, characters to meet, new ways to engage with the world and further inhabit your character, as well as trying to improve the overall experience.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is out now on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and continues to make waves on sales charts. According to the most recent tally, courtesy of Take-Two’s August 2019 earnings report, the prequel has sold over 25 million copies worldwide.

[Source: VG247]