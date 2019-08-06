The earnings report from Take-Two Interactive in May 2019 delivered staggering news about Red Dead Redemption 2’s sales figures. By that time, the open-world western had shifted roughly 24 million units since its October 2018 launch. Within the last three months alone, another one million copies have been added to the tally. According to the publisher’s financial report for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2020, sales of the prequel now sit at 25 million.

Clearly, this indicates the title moved about one million months in a span of only three months. Interestingly, these figures suggest that since February 2019, when the game sat at 23 million units sold, Red Dead 2 has moved one million units every three months or so. The most recent Rockstar title will not reach its first full year on the market for another two months.

Red Dead Redemption 2’s success has been storied since the game’s launch last October. Though it hit stores at the tail end of the year, the long-awaited prequel went on to become 2018’s best-selling release. Such remarkable success was undoubtedly bolstered by the record-breaking launch weekend for the title, wherein it earned a massive $725 million in just three days’ time.

With Red Dead Online in place and here to stay, this most assuredly won’t be the last anyone hears of Red Dead Redemption 2’s success. The online component went live with a beta in late November 2018. Throughout the beta period, which ended in May, Rockstar continuously added updates for new modes, improvements, and much more. This support has continued since Red Dead Online’s full release. In fact, players can look forward to a brand-new update in the near future that will add Specialist Roles to the online experience. Presently, this upcoming update lacks a release date.

[Source: Take-Two Interactive via GamingBolt]