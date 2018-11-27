Red Dead Online Goes Live Alongside a Vague 5.6GB Update

The staggered release of the Red Dead Online beta has officially begun. Those who bought the Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition will be among the first invited to try out the game’s online mode. From there, more and more people will get access leading up to November 30, 2018, when the Red Dead Online beta will be made available to everyone. But first, there is update information!

Trophy Hunters will be happy to know that this update will finally put RDR2‘s platinum trophy in reach. And those who love a good fan theory will finally see if their Red Dead Online predictions will come to fruition.

This update will take up approximately 5.6GB of space, address a few performance issues, and fix some glitches. Unfortunately, the patch notes are fairly bare bones, making it impossible to see how this update will improve players’ experiences (other than the addition of online functionality).

The vaguest portion of these patch notes simply states “gameplay improvements added.” Perhaps this will smooth out some of the clunkiness players have dealt with in this slow-paced, western hit.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Update 1.03 Patch Notes for PS4 Added support for Red Dead Online Beta.

Added fixes for crashing issues with Red Dead Redemption 2 version 1.03.

Added fixes for stuttering/lag issues.

Red Dead Redemption 2 1.03 for PS4 has fixed some glitches.

Added fixes for framerate drop and freezing issues.

Added performance and stability improvements.

Gameplay improvements added with Red Dead Redemption 2 1.03.

Added other minor fixes and changes with Red Dead Redemption 2 version 1.03.

[Source: Reddit]