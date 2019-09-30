You may not be able to play as Sektor in Mortal Kombat 11, but soon you’ll get to bring the cyber ninja home. Storm Collectibles recently unveiled its Sektor figurine, a 1/12 scale piece that will cost $80. Preorders for the figure are currently live on the manufacturer’s website. According to The Toyark, the item is expected to begin shipping on an unspecified date this December.

It is an impressive-looking figure that is highly detailed and well crafted. This Sektor collectible will feature a total of four interchangeable hands. In addition, two interchangeable chest pieces will launch with the figure, each of which is reflective of a special move. One involves Sektor’s Smoke Missile with a smoke effect. Meanwhile, the other chest piece brings to life the cyber ninja’s Compactor Fatality. See all of the above on display in the following image gallery.

Storm Collectibles Unveils Mortal Kombat Sektor Action Figure WATCH GALLERY

Storm Collectibles isn’t the only toy manufacturer producing quality Mortal Kombat collectibles. McFarlane Toys is doing the same with Mortal Kombat 11, specifically. There are only four figures set to launch in the near future. Scorpion’s and Sub-Zero’s default designs from MK11 are being immortalized in McFarlane Toys form. Both will release in late October. Additionally, the two classic characters will receive variant figures from the company, which will launch as GameStop exclusives in November. Scorpion’s variant depicts him in his “Smolder” skin from the recent Mortal Kombat entry. Meanwhile, the Sub-Zero variant freezes the character in his “Ice Clone” form.

Mortal Kombat 11 hit stores earlier this year for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms. As of this past August, MK11 counted as 2019’s best-selling title in the United States. With the holiday season nearly upon us, it should be interesting to see how the title’s sales stack up against some of this fall’s heavy hitters.

[Source: Storm Collectibles via The Toyark]