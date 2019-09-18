With the first two figures in its Mortal Kombat line coming in October 2019, McFarlane Toys is already announcing plans for variants. For now, the toy manufacturer has unveiled two variants for Scorpion and Sub-Zero. Both will launch on an unspecified date in November 2019, and will be available for purchase exclusively at GameStop. We don’t know when they will be available to preorder or how much they will cost. However, given the price of McFarlane’s other Mortal Kombat figurines, these should be about $20 a pop.

Scorpion’s variant figure depicts the character in his alternate “Smolder” skin, as seen in Mortal Kombat 11. The mask he dons will be interchangeable with McFarlane’s first Scorpion figure. This detailed collectible will stand at approximately seven inches tall and features 22 points of articulation. Its accessories will include two ninja swords, the fighter’s Kunai spear, and a figure base. Like McFarlane’s other MK offerings, the Scorpion variant will come packaged in a Mortal Kombat-themed window box.

The Sub-Zero variant renders the fighter in his classic “Ice Clone” move. This variant also will stand at about seven inches tall, featuring 22 moving parts. In addition to a figure base and MK-themed packaging, the Sub-Zero figure will have frozen head attached to a spine and two Ice Axes.

Get a look at both variants in the image gallery below, courtesy of The Toyark:

McFarlane Toys Mortal Kombat Figures to Get Variants at GameStop WATCH GALLERY

Clearly, 2019 has been a big year for the beloved fighting franchise. In addition to an all-new figure line from McFarlane Toys, Mortal Kombat 11 launched earlier in the year. According to the NPD Group, it is, thus far, 2019’s best-selling title in the United States. A Mortal Kombat reboot film is finally getting off the ground, too. Much of the cast has already been announced, and filming just began a few days ago in Australia.

[Source: McFarlane Toys via The Toyark]