The Kamala Khan version of Ms. Marvel will be joining the cast of the upcoming superhero game Marvel’s Avengers. Announced during a Marvel Games panel at the New York Comic-Con, Ms. Marvel will be voiced by actress Sandra Saad, bringing the total to six playable characters. She’ll fight alongside Hulk, Captain America (weird, I thought he was dead), Black Widow, Iron Man, and Thor. A new trailer also showed exactly where she’ll fit into the story, and gave us a look at her polymorphing gameplay.

During the panel, we got to hear from Saad and her love for the character’s background.

Saad said:

I’m a first-generation American like Kamala Khan. With that comes a lot of stuff. You grow up not fully being able to relate fully. A lot of teenage angst, because you’re not fully accepted anywhere. There’s a struggle that comes with that.

In addition, Sana Amanat, co-creator of the character and VP of Content and Character Development at Marvel, joined the panel to speak about the heroine’s inclusion. Amanat said:

I really appreciate how Crystal Dynamics captured who she was from a power-set, but also her personality. We can do whatever we want [in the comics], and now you guys have to actually pay for it.

Despite its rocky showing at E3 2019, excitement seems to building up for Marvel’s Avengers as we learn more about it. There’s certainly a lot we still don’t know about the upcoming title, but it’s shaping up to be a fun ride.

Marvel’s Avengers will release for PS4 and other platforms on May 15, 2020. Are you excited about Ms. Marvel’s inclusion in the game? Let us know your thoughts!

[Source: Crystal Dynamics via IGN]