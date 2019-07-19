Square Enix showed off gameplay for Marvel’s Avengers to the public (well, kind of) for the first time. While the demo was shown in full to attendees of the Marvel Games San Diego Comic-Con panel, it won’t be released to the public until late August. Of course, some sneaky attendees managed to secretly film footage of the event. Word of the demo content’s predictably began to spread around the internet, including a tease of one of Marvel’s newest Avengers: Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel.

While her appearance is brief, there’s no denying that the girl who shows up in the leaked gameplay footage is Ms. Marvel. The telltale sign is her Captain Marvel-branded shirt, as Kamala Khan is a noted Captain Marvel superfan. Khan acquires her abilities through Terrigen, which is a central focus of the A-Day section of Marvel’s Avengers.

Now, neither Square Enix nor Crystal Dynamics have yet to confirm Ms. Marvel’s involvement in Marvel’s Avengers. However, she’s been highly rumored to factor into the superhero epic, with a possible ResetEra leak calling her role “central.” Many have speculated that the voice narrating both the initial reveal trailer and E3 2019 trailer belonged to Khan. Considering other parts of the leak regarding there being no open world and a fully single-player campaign turned out to be true, many have assumed the same of the Ms. Marvel rumor.

While she’s one of Marvel’s newest heroes, Ms. Marvel certainly isn’t a stranger to the video game world. She has appeared in titles like LEGO Marvel Super-Heroes 2 and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order.

Outside of the ones present in the E3 2019 trailer, we haven’t seen any other heroes in action . However, a couple have been teased. Ant-Man made a brief appearance at E3, while Bill Roseman essentially confirmed Hawkeye. Khan’s appearance suggests Captain Marvel will show up, as well, though that’s going into speculation territory.

Marvel’s Avengers will release on May 15, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.

[Source: Reddit]