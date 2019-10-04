Typically after an update is issued, a game is supposed to run better, but after the most recent patch in Tekken 7, that does not seem to be the case for many users. Update 3.01 was released with the intention of fixing minor bugs pertaining to a number of characters and their moves. Instead, members of the community have reported game crashes following the update’s release. It seems the issue is quite widespread, with reports of crashes in various game modes, while using multiple characters, and across all platforms. Based on the response from Twitter (which admittedly is a limited window into the scope of the problem), a majority of the crashes have been reported on PS4.

Players experiencing these problems are encouraged to respond to the Twitter thread below, posted by the game’s producer Michael Murray. Make sure to add the platform, mode, which characters were being used, and a description of the situation, along with the the hashtag #tk7s3report.

We’re aware of reports of crashes. It would help if you guys can provide following to the hashtag below ①platform ②mode played ③Your and opponent’s character ④situation (ex: during battle all of a sudden, when KOing opponents, etc.) #tk7s3report — Michael Murray (@mykeryu) September 14, 2019

With Tekken 7 reaching over 4 million copies sold, a large number of players are likely impacted by the most recent update issues. It’s unclear when developer Bandai Namco will issue another patch, but the company is aware of the crashes and is currently working to resolve it based on the community’s reports.

[Source: Twitter]