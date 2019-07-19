Another Tekken 7 Sales Milestone Has Been Reached

Tekken 7 continues to reach new sales milestones, even well after its 2017 debut. The news comes by way of the game’s official Twitter account, revealed over four million copies have been sold worldwide. Naturally, it also expressed gratitude towards fans of the fighting game for their continued loyalty and support of the franchise.

Have a look at the Tweet for yourself!

TEKKEN community, we raise a glass to you! Thanks to your continued support, #TEKKEN 7 has sold over 4 million copies worldwide! Thank you, and keep fighting pic.twitter.com/o4cLpPOZ5b — TEKKEN (@TEKKEN) July 19, 2019

Tekken 7 has received quite a bit of support over the years. For example, it only had 36 characters at launch, but Bandai Namco has supported the game lots of DLC since. The roster now has a total of 45 fighters. A second season pass appeared in 2018, bringing characters like Julia and The Walking Dead‘s Negan to the cast. This, alongside the still thriving competitive scene, may have contributed to the game’s latest sales milestone. Especially since Tekken 7 previously reached a sales milestone of over two million copies sold back in 2017.

The fighting game community certainly seems to have embraced Tekken 7. It was a part of the recently released EVO 2019 numbers. Its final number for this event was 1,885, making it the third most in-demand game. (It was only beaten in popularity by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Street Fighter V.) This, combined with a surprise win from a relative unknown competitor at EVO Japan 2019, has likely helped bolster the attention the game has received as of late.

[Source: Twitter]