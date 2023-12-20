PS5 Console Sales Hit Impressive Milestone

Sony has revealed its PS5 console sales have hit an impressive milestone just before the end of 2023 with 50 million units sold. With component shortages and supply issues firmly in the past, PlayStation 5 sales have increased tremendously year upon year while estimates show sales of Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch falling during the same period.

PS5 sales hit 50 million after 3 years

Sony’s PS5 console hit the big milestone on December 9, 2023. This means it took just over three years since the console’s launch in November 2020 to reach 50 million sales and just under 5 months since the PlayStation 5 hit 40 million sales.

PS5 sales have increased by 65% this year according to data from Ampere Analysis, and they estimate the console has sold 22.5 million units during this year alone. On the contrary, sales of the Xbox Series X|S fell by 15% to 7.6 million, while sales of the Nintendo Switch fell by 18% to 16.4 million units.

Despite the aforementioned component shortages, PS5 sales have managed to match those of Sony’s PS4 console, with the former taking 161 weeks to hit 50 million sales and the latter taking a marginally shorter period of 160 weeks. However, in some markets like the US, PS5 sales have now surpassed those of the PS4. The console even beat the previous monthly sales record that had been held by the PSP for 18 years. President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment Jim Ryan made it clear that any supply issues had definitely been consigned to the past: