One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Closed Beta Coming Next Month

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting a One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows closed beta, then good news. Bandai Namco has announced that one will begin in November, and how you can get into it.

The closed beta will start on November 1st, and will run for a two hour session. There will be two more sessions on November 2nd, and a final session on November 3rd. The schedule is as follows:

November 1st from 5am EST to 7am EST

November 2nd from 1am EST to 3am EST

November 2nd from 4pm EST to 6pm EST

November 3rd from 4pm EST to 6pm EST

If you’re interested in getting into the beta then you need to sign up through Bandai Namco’s Ep!c Reward Program and register before October 30th. The beta will allow you to play matches with the AI or matches with other human players, but no matter which one you choose you need to be logged into the internet. If you’re waiting for more details about the game, a new trailer gives a better idea on what can be expected from A Hero Nobody Knows.

For the game’s story mode you’ll actually be taking control of a custom character, one who’s inspired by Saitama to become a hero of his own. Along the way he’ll have to explore the various lettered cities and work with other superheroes to fight crime and defeat monsters. The trailer also shows off some of the various gameplay systems, such as matches being interrupted by random events like monsters wandering through the battlefield, meteor strikes, earthquakes, and more. We also get a better look at the system where new characters will rush into the battle, joining either you or the opposing side after a certain amount of time has passed. This also gives you a chance to listen to the game’s theme song, which is “Freaking Out! Bringing Back Punk!” by JAM Project, the same band that does the intro song to the anime.

While the game was announced back June, we still aren’t sure when it’s going to come out other than a vague 2020 release featured at the end of the trailer.