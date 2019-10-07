If you’re someone who likes to share screenshots or gameplay videos from your PlayStation 4 to Facebook, there’s bad news ahead. Today, Sony ditched the social media platform’s integration on the PS4, effectively abandoning Facebook support entirely. As a consequence, features such as sharing trophy activity and finding friends via Facebook are no longer available.

The news came in an unceremonious fashion via Sony’s support page for PlayStation. There seemed to have been no distinct warning offered either. While this may not seem like that big of a deal to some, others may find themselves inconvenienced. One notable inconvenience concerns imported profile pictures from Facebook. Anyone who used the Facebook integration to build their PS4 profile will need to change their Avatar.

Sony explained all of the above and more in the following blurb on the PlayStation support page:

Starting on October 7, 2019 Facebook integration will no longer be supported on the PS4 system. This includes Facebook’s share features such as posting gameplay and trophy activity and using the friend finder feature. We apologize for any inconvenience. What this means for you: PlayStation 4’s share features will remain the same, except Facebook will no longer be offered as a destination to share screenshots, videos, music, trophy details, or links to gameplay broadcasts. Users will no longer have the ability to link their Facebook account to their PlayStation Network account. This means Friends List features, such as adding friends from Facebook will be removed.

Profile pictures imported from Facebook will no longer be used. We recommend selecting a new picture for PlayStation friends to identify you. There are multiple options for changing your profile picture on PS4 to an Avatar or image of your choosing. On PS4, go to [Settings] > [Account Management] > [Account Information] > [Profile] > [Profile Picture] Alternatively on PS4, you can select your Profile from the Function area. Click on the […] button to the right of [Set Online Status]. Then [Edit Profile] > [Profile Picture] You can also upload an image in the PlayStation App from your mobile device



Sony has yet to offer an explanation as to why the Facebook integration is falling away so suddenly. Could data show that users aren’t relying on it as much as the PS4’s other social media functions? Or might this have something to do with some of the trouble Facebook has found itself in of late? Honestly, the truth may never emerge, but this isn’t the first example of Sony’s removing Facebook functionality from one of its devices. In January 2016, a similar move took place with regards to the PlayStation 3 and PS Vita. Fans were at least given a warning beforehand in that instance, however.

[Source: PlayStation Support via MP1st]