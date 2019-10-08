PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – October 8, 2019

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

October’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Carly and the Reaperman – Escape from the Underworld ($19.99/PS+ $17.99)

PS4 Demos

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III

MediEvil

PS4 Games

The Alliance Alive HD Remastered ($49.99)

The Bradwell Conspiracy ($19.99/PS+ $17.99)

Concrete Genie ($29.99)

Concrete Genie Digital Deluxe ($39.99)

Defiance 2050: Engineer Class Pack ($19.99)

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered ($29.99)

Gran Turismo Spec II ($29.99)

GRID Ultimate Edition ($84.99)

In Between ($11.99)

Indivisible ($39.99)

LEGRAND LEGACY: Tale of the Fatebounds ($19.99/PS+ $15.99)

Ling: A Road Alone. ($7.19)

Monochrome Order ($14.99/PS+ $13.49)

Northgard ($29.99)

Queen’s Quest Bundle ($35.99)

Slabwell ($7.99)

Super Box Land Demake ($3.99)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint ($59.99)

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince ($29.99)

Trine: Ultimate Collection ($49.99)

Worse Than Death ($7.99)

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair ($29.99)

PS Vita Games

A Hole New World ($9.99)

Super Box Land Demake ($3.99)

A Winter’s DayDream ($5.99)

