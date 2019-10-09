During yesterday’s deluge of PlayStation 5-related information, one topic conspicuously went without mention–Backwards compatibility. To be fair, this may or may not have been intentional, considering much of the news roll out addressed rumors and provided the public with fresh information. Yet, there’s probably another reason behind Sony’s continued silence about backwards compatibility. Apparently, the company has yet to figure out just how the feature is going to function within the PS5’s overall framework.

President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment Jim Ryan admitted as much in an interview with Japanese publication, Famitsu. In a Twitter post, news writer @bk2128 translated an excerpt from Ryan’s Famitsu interview, wherein the Sony boss briefly spoke on backwards compatibility. See the tweet linked below:

More statement on PlayStation 5’s PS4 Backwards Compatibility

“Currently, the dev team is putting all power on verifying whether they can secure a complete compatibility. Please wait for more information.”https://t.co/g8OWIbrri3 pic.twitter.com/bkS2TYTjOI — 黒凧 BlackKite (@bk2128) October 8, 2019

Evidently, there’s still much work to be done in this regard. Therefore, who knows when Sony will finally be ready to talk specifics? At this stage, it even remains unclear as to what exactly the PlayStation 5’s backwards compatibility will entail. Sure, it is likely to function with PS4 titles, but what about Sony’s other consoles? Because the new console not launching for another year and some change, Sony hopefully has plenty of time to manage the many intricacies involved in such a feature.

With yesterday’s extensive new look at the future of PlayStation, Sony unveiled the PS5’s holiday 2020 launch window, while also clearing up confusion about ray-tracing. In addition, the next-gen console’s User Interface, Solid-State Drive, and controller received their fair share of the limelight. The latter especially drew interest, thanks to news about its being heavier than the DualShock 4, and featuring haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

[Source: Famitsu via VG247]