Sony is back at it yet again with another big PSN sale, this time with discounts across WB published games on the PlayStation Store. You’ll find savings on some of the publisher’s most popular games, like Mortal Kombat 11, Hitman 2, Batman Arkham: Collection, and a slew of LEGO games. You’ll also find discounts across many expansions and DLC like all of Batman: Arkham Knight’s add-ons, extra Mortal Kombat 11 fighters, and the Hitman 2 Expansion Pass.

This PSN sale is especially great for those who want to expand their Mortal Kombat 11 roster, with a discount on the game’s additional characters like Terminator, Spawn, Joker, and more. It also includes some older WB-published gems like Mad Max and Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor.

The full list of discounted PS4 games and add-ons can be found below:

Batman: Arkham Collection – $17.99 Batman: Arkham Knight 1970s Batman Themed Batmobile Skin – $0.49 Batman: Arkham Knight 1989 Movie Batmobile Pack – $0.99 Batman: Arkham Knight 1st Appearance Batman Skin – $0.49 Batman: Arkham Knight 2008 Tumbler Batmobile Pack – $0.99 Batman: Arkham Knight A Flip of a Coin – $0.99 Batman: Arkham Knight – A Matter of Family – $3.49 Batman: Arkham Knight Bat-Family Skin Pack – $0.99 Batman: Arkham Knight Batman Beyond Skin – $0.49 Batman: Arkham Knight Batman Classic TV Series Batmobile Pack – $0.99 Batman: Arkham Knight Catwoman’s Revenge – $0.99 Batman: Arkham Knight Crime Fighter Challenge Pack 1 – $0.99 Batman: Arkham Knight Crime Fighter Challenge Pack 2 – $0.99 Batman: Arkham Knight Crime Fighter Challenge Pack 3 – $0.99 Batman: Arkham Knight Crime Fighter Challenge Pack 4 – $0.99 Batman: Arkham Knight Crime Fighter Challenge Pack 5 – $0.99 Batman: Arkham Knight Dark Knight Returns Batman Skin – $0.49 Batman: Arkham Knight GCPD Lockdown – $0.99 Batman: Arkham Knight Harley Quinn Story Pack – $0.99 Batman: Arkham Knight Original Arkham Batmobile – $0.99 Batman: Arkham Knight Prototype Batmobile Skin – $0.99 Batman: Arkham Knight Red Hood Story Pack – $0.99 Batman: Arkham Knight Riddler Themed Batmobile Skin – $0.49 Batman: Arkham Knight Robin and Batmobile Skins Pack – $0.99 Batman: Arkham Knight Season of Infamy: Most Wanted Expansion – $4.99 Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass – $9.99 Batman: Arkham Knight WayneTech Track Pack – $0.99

Batman: Return to Arkham – $7.99

Cars 3: Driven to Win – $19.99

Gauntlet: Slayer Edition – $4.99

HITMAN 2 – $20.99 HITMAN 2 – Expansion Pass – $15.99 HITMAN 2 – Gold Edition – $34.99

Hitman HD Enhanced Collection – $23.99

Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition – $23.99

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham – $5.99 LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition – $10.49

LEGO CITY Undercover – $8.99

LEGO Harry Potter Collection – $5.99

LEGO Jurassic World – $5.99

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers – $5.99 LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition – $8.99

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes – $5.99

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – $5.99 LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition – $10.49

LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game – $14.99

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens – $5.99 LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition – $8.99

LEGO The Incredibles – $29.99

LEGO Worlds – $8.99

Mad Max – $4.99

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition – $9.99

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – $19.99 Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition – $29.99

Mortal Kombat 11 – $35.99 Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack – $23.99 Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition – $53.99

Mortal Kombat XL – $5.99

Scribblenauts Showdown – $19.99

The LEGO Movie Videogame – $5.99

[Source: PlayStation Store]