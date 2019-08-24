The Hollywood Reporter claims that a “knowledgeable” source has told the publication that Arnold Schwarzenegger will not be voicing Terminator T-800 in Mortal Kombat 11. Apparently, publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has separately confirmed that Schwarzenegger isn’t involved in the project.

The confusion was sparked by a tweet from game director Ed Boon, who wrote:

Part of me still can’t believe we got Arnold. — Ed Boon (@noobde) August 23, 2019

Fans took this as confirmation that the upcoming DLC character will be voiced by Schwarzenegger. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Terminator T-800 will actually be voiced by someone who sounds a lot like the actor.

In related news, we now have the full list of Kombat Pack characters and their release dates. Confirming previous leaks, NetherRealm revealed that Terminator T-800 will be available on October 8th, Sindel will be available on November 26th, Joker will be available on January 28, 2020, and Spawn will be available on March 17th.

There’s still some confusion surrounding what happened to Ash Williams. Not only was The Evil Dead character found in multiple game files, a Mortal Kombat 11 player posted an in-game screenshot over on Test Your Might, which shows that Ash Williams was set to be a part of the current Kombat Pack.

User BLeonard insists that he took this screenshot of his TV from his phone before the game was updated but we currently have no way to corroborate this. If legit, it’s possible that Ash Williams has been pushed out for release at a later date.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: The Hollywood Reporter, Test Your Might]

