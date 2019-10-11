Need for Speed Heat Goes Gold One Month Ahead of Launch

The next chapter in the long-running Need for Speed series is on schedule to launch in just under a month. It appears Electronic Arts is ready for it, too, since Need for Speed Heat is confirmed to have recently gone gold. While the accomplishment didn’t get the fanfare afforded to Death Stranding a few weeks ago, the news still warrants applause. After all, the gold master of a game means it’s ready for manufacturing.

This information was shared rather unceremoniously in a Twitter thread by DICE developer, Ben Walke. One fan posted a screenshot of the racer preloading on Xbox One. Another asked how such a thing was even possible. Enter Walke’s following response, which reveals the state of NFS Heat’s development:

The game has gone gold, and has been sent to be made into discs. — Ben Walke (@BenWalke) October 9, 2019

EA and developer Ghost Games finally unveiled Need for Speed Heat in the lead up to gamescom 2019. During the show itself, the public was given a closer look at how Heat will differ from past entries. Most notably, the day and night cycle will contribute to the title’s overall difficulty. Daylight hours will be business as usual. Sure, the Palm City Police Department will chase after drivers engaging in illegal activities. However, the daytime force supposedly pales in comparison to what the cops will become at night. Once the sun sets, a task force takes to the streets, ready to stop racers at all costs.

The customization options will be more robust than ever, too. Some of it was shown off during the gamescom gameplay footage. Fans can get a head start on toying with NFS Heat’s customization options if they choose, thanks to the NFS Heat Studio companion app.

Own the streets of Palm City when Need for Speed Heat comes to the PS4, PC, and Xbox One on November 8th. Origins Access Premier subscribers can play a few days earlier on November 5th.

[Source: Ben Walke on Twitter via GamingBolt]