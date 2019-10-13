Capcom producer Yoshinori Ono has teased new content and characters for Street Fighter V. At the recent Brazil Game Show, Ono took the stage to talk about the Intel World Open and announce free tournament costumes for release in December. He then added:

You wanna see new characters, right? You want new content too, I’m sure that’s what you’re all thinking. Well, about that, we’re going to have new information to present to you in regards to that at the Capcom Cup North American Finals in November, and at Capcom Cup in December, so if you could please just stay patient until then.

The North American finals will take place on November 16th and 17th in Las Vegas and the Capcom Cup will take place between December 13th and 15th in Los Angeles.

Street Fighter V suffered from a rocky launch and reception. Capcom has been regularly updating the title since then alongside adding new content. However, at Evo 2019, the game’s top spot was taken by Bandai Namco Entertainment’s Tekken 7 and Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The game’s last major content update – which added E. Honda, Final Fight and Street Fighter veteran Poison, and Metro City cop Lucia Morgan – released in August alongside a free trial to entice new players.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information about the upcoming DLC. Any of our readers looking forward to it?

