Late last month, NetherRealm Studios announced plans to introduce Team Raids in Mortal Kombat 11. Luckily, the wait is already coming to an end. The new mode will go live tomorrow, October 18th, on all platforms in a free update. A release date for the mode hit the web alongside news of an imminent Halloween event, which kicks off on October 25th. More concrete details about the mode itself are likely to emerge tomorrow.

For now, all fans have to go on is the information that was teased during a recent Kombat Kast stream. As a co-op mode, Team Raids will pit teams of two or three against boss characters. Each fighter will exist on their own fight line, able to see only their friends’ health bars on-screen as evidence of a team effort. Since the match will occur in real-time for everyone, each player’s screen will appear as if they alone are fighting the boss character.

NetherRealm is adding Team Raids as a new multiplayer Tower for the Towers of Time mode. As such, players should expect challenges aplenty in Team Raids. In order to come out victorious, teams will have to work together to finish group challenges. Once the boss is defeated, expect the in-game rewards to roll in.

Mortal Kombat 11 hit the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One earlier this year. Currently, the NPD lists it as the best-selling new release in the United States for 2019, so far. With the likes of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare right around the corner, it’ll be interesting to see how long MK11 can hold on to its crown.

[Source: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment]