Mortal Kombat 11 launched earlier in the year and continues to receive new content. The latest addition fans have to look forward to is a new co-op mode, Team Raids. This challenge will pit a team of three players against boss characters, encouraging teamwork in a way not usually considered for 2D fighting titles. Team Raids are expected to launch in a future update, but release date details are not yet publicly known.

NetherRealm Studios shared the news with fans during yesterday’s Kombat Kast stream. YouTuber Dynasty isolated the section of the Kombat Kast where talk of the Team Raids mode begins. Check it out in the video linked below:

Mortal Kombat 11’s new co-op mode will see teams of three battle a boss character on “separate fight lines.” While the raids occur in real-time, players will only be able to see the health bars of their compatriots. Therefore, each player’s screen will look as though only they are battling the boss, while the UI indicates otherwise.

To gain better chances of winning, the team will have a number of challenges to beat, each offering modifiers upon completion. One modifier may give the whole team a health boost; another will offer damage increases per attack. In order to complete challenges, all of which are timed, everyone has to participate in them. (You can see a Team Raid in action in the video above at the 1:40 mark.)

Mortal Kombat 11 is out now on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms. Expect even more content from the title in the coming months, as DLC characters continue to roll out. Up next on the DLC roster is Terminator T-800, set to launch on October 8th. Sindel will arrive later in the year on November 26th. Both the Joker and Spawn are slated to arrive early in 2020.

[Source via TheSixthAxis]