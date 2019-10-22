Suda 51 and Swery 65 have a lot in common, both being Japanese video game designers renowned for having an eccentric approach to their work (and numbers in their names). Now, it appears as though this perceived connection has become a reality. The duo are coming together to collaborate on a so-called “secret project,” which was teased on Twitter by IGN Japan.

On October 23, 2019 at 7 pm JST (or 6 am ET), the “Travis Monday Nightro 2” will begin. It’s said that during the broadcast, special guests Goichi “Suda 51” Suda and Hidetaka “Swery 65” Suehiro will discuss the unannounced project in question, which may or may not take the form of a video game collaboration between the two creators.

IGN Japan will livestream "Travis Monday Nightro 2", and once again there will be summarised English translation. Hear @suda_51 and special guest @Swery65 discussing their… secret… project? Tune in on 23 October 19:00 JST to find out! https://t.co/pkHd8kiS2r — IGN Japan (@IGNJapan) October 22, 2019

Most recently, Suda 51’s Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes ended a period of Nintendo Switch exclusivity to hit PlayStation 4 worldwide. Meanwhile, Deadly Premonition director Swery 65 is hard at work on The Good Life with White Owls. In typically bizarre fashion, it’s a “daily life” role-playing game where players aim to solve a murder mystery and can turn into a cat.

What the meeting of these two creative minds might eventually result in is anyone’s guess. With both developers working on games that are scheduled to launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch in No More Heroes 3 and Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise, however, it’s possible that the end result might not be immediately PlayStation-bound. Again, that’s even assuming that the “secret project” is a video game or indeed anything significant at all.

We should find out what’s in store in the early hours of tomorrow morning, and you can tune into the IGN Japan livestream to see it all unfold in real-time if you happen to be awake and available at 6 am ET. For us English speakers, there’s even summarized translation.