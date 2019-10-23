When you got a ghost problem there’s only one group of people you can call. Unfortunately, it seems like they may have the day off, so you’ll need a fallback. Launching December 13, 2019 for PS4, Dead End Job tells the story of professional ghost hunter Hector Plasm, who works for Ghoul-B-Gone hunting down and cleaning up ghosts. One day on the job his friend chokes to death on a sandwich, and now he feels the need to find and hunt down her ghost specifically so she can rest in peace. All of this is with a comical tone described as “Ren & Stimpy meets Ghostbusters.”

To do so you’ll participate in twin-stick shooter levels either alone or with a buddy in local co-op. You’ll have to shoot ghosts with a variety of weapons. However, you can’t just shoot ghosts and expect them to die a second time. Instead, you’ll simply stun them so you can then finish them off by sucking them into a vacuum, letting you relocate them elsewhere and away from the client that hired you. Dead End Job has elements of a roguelite, featuring procedurally generated levels and a variety of items. The game will also feature streaming integration, allowing viewers on Twitch or Mixer to vote on events to happen in the game. You’ll have some great beats to listen to as you fight these ghosts as well, with a soundtrack composed by Will Morton, known for his work on the soundtracks for a majority of the Grand Theft Auto games, along with L.A. Noire.

Dead End Job was originally announced back in 2017 and finally released earlier this year as one of Apple Arcade’s launch titles. PlayStation 4 owners can get their hands on the game on the rather spooky date of Friday, December 13th, 2019. Dead End Job is being developed by Ant Workshop, a studio that mostly assists with bringing games to the Nintendo Switch, but also worked on super difficult reflexive platformer Binaries and fast-paced mobile runner Run from the Sun.