Get in the Halloween Spirit With Code Vein’s Latest Update

code vein halloween update

Earlier this month, Bandai Namco said that a Halloween-themed update would launch for Code Vein. It seems the company delivered in spades. Code Vein’s Version 10 is now live across all platforms, bringing with it Halloween-specific content and other game-based updates. In addition to unlocking new face paints and color pallets, players also have a number of improvements to look forward to regarding exploration, character creation, and the battle system.

The patch notes for Code Vein’s newest update are listed as follows:

Additional Content:

  • New creation accessories, color pallets, and face paints, Halloween-themed.
  • New function for hair parts that allows to use as left-right symmetry.

Updates:

Character Creation: 

  • Character creation data can be available at the camp.
  • Extensions can be made symmetrical.
  • Adjustments to accessory costs.

Exploration:

  • Add option to lock the direction of radar mini-map.
  • Trial of Blood only occurs a second time when the dropped item is picked up.
  • Option to turn off exploration conversation.

Battle:

  • Pop up message appears when the player is afflicted with status effect.
  • Option to turn off damage screen effects when player is about to die.
  • Ichor can be collected from sandbags at the camp.

System:

  • Option to reduce difficulty which has been raised in new game plus.
  • Buddies can be changed at the Mistle.
  • Some item icons are adjusted.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed application errors on the following conditions: Moving to event scenes with specific Blood Veil; Guarding continuously right after pushing confirm button in front of a closed door; Rebooting the game on Steam after moving to sleep mode during launching the game.
  • Fixed matching facility while using keywords on Steam.
  • Adjusted battle effects.
  • Adjusted enemy’s movement.
  • Fixed other minor issues.

Code Vein launched late last month on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One to generally positive reviews. Our review of the action-RPG awarded it an 8 out 10, notably praising its Blood Code system and character creator. However, some aspects, such as the online multiplayer component and Revenant memory sequences, held the experience back.

[Source: Bandai Namco via Gematsu]