Earlier this month, Bandai Namco said that a Halloween-themed update would launch for Code Vein. It seems the company delivered in spades. Code Vein’s Version 10 is now live across all platforms, bringing with it Halloween-specific content and other game-based updates. In addition to unlocking new face paints and color pallets, players also have a number of improvements to look forward to regarding exploration, character creation, and the battle system.

The patch notes for Code Vein’s newest update are listed as follows:

Additional Content:

New creation accessories, color pallets, and face paints, Halloween-themed.

New function for hair parts that allows to use as left-right symmetry.

Updates:

Character Creation: Character creation data can be available at the camp.

Extensions can be made symmetrical.

Adjustments to accessory costs. Exploration: Add option to lock the direction of radar mini-map.

Trial of Blood only occurs a second time when the dropped item is picked up.

Option to turn off exploration conversation. Battle: Pop up message appears when the player is afflicted with status effect.

Option to turn off damage screen effects when player is about to die.

Ichor can be collected from sandbags at the camp. System: Option to reduce difficulty which has been raised in new game plus.

Buddies can be changed at the Mistle.

Some item icons are adjusted. Bug Fixes: Fixed application errors on the following conditions: Moving to event scenes with specific Blood Veil; Guarding continuously right after pushing confirm button in front of a closed door; Rebooting the game on Steam after moving to sleep mode during launching the game.

Fixed matching facility while using keywords on Steam.

Adjusted battle effects.

Adjusted enemy’s movement.

Fixed other minor issues.

Code Vein launched late last month on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One to generally positive reviews. Our review of the action-RPG awarded it an 8 out 10, notably praising its Blood Code system and character creator. However, some aspects, such as the online multiplayer component and Revenant memory sequences, held the experience back.

[Source: Bandai Namco via Gematsu]