Borderlands 3’s spooky Halloween-themed Bloody Harvest event is now live and with it comes a laundry list of fixes and improvements. The limited time event will run from October 24, 2019 until December 5, 2019 and will turn up the spookiness throughout its duration. Along with the festivities comes the much-requested implementation of a photo mode so you can capture the game’s explosive antics. Plus, a number of stability improvements and the game’s new ECHOcast Twitch Extension (for consoles) have gone live with the latest update.

Gearbox has been releasing patches and hotfixes quite often since the release of Borderlands 3. It launched to favorable reviews, but there were reports of performance issues and bugs after its release, like game breaking issues and crashes, so it’s good to see Gearbox ironing out these issues.

And even with its minor flaws, Borderlands 3 has sold tremendously. It was the second most downloaded PS4 game during the month of September 2019, trailing only NBA 2K20. Gearbox has previously promised support for the game for the foreseeable future.

The Bloody Harvest patch notes can be found below:

NOTES FOR PATCH 3

Added Support for Bloody Harvest, the free Limited Time Event starting on October 24 and ending December 5.

– During the event, the Main Menu will now become spooky when the micropatch has loaded and the event content is available

STABILITY

Fixed a report bug resulting in a crash while loading into maps

Fixed a reported audio crash bug

Fixed a reported crash that occurred for certain users when level transitioning immediately after throwing a longbow grenade

Fixed a reported rare crash that occurred for certain users after completing missions

Fixed a reported crash that occurred for certain users when swapping an equipped weapon

Fixed a reported crash that occurred for certain users when sorting the Mission Log by region

GENERAL

[Consoles Only] Mayhem mode is now available in True Vault Hunter Mode on Consoles

[Consoles Only] Added Photo Mode support for Consoles

[Consoles Only] Added ECHOcast Twitch Extension support for Consoles

Added new Vault Hunter customizations and trinkets

Added ability to specify Mayhem Mode while matchmaking

Adjusted the volume of the 2K and Gearbox logo intro movies

Addressed reported concern where some players were missing skill points

Updated gore stump textures for consistency

[PC Only] Improved reliability of the voice chat system when open and closing the ECHO menu on PC

[PC Only] Added a modification so typing in text chat no longer prevents players from fast travelling

Singularity grenades will no longer cause Saurian corpses to float in the air after dying

Addressed a reported concern that certain players experienced some Visual FX for the side mission “Transaction Packed” before accepting the mission

Addressed a reported concern that some players experienced Brick getting stuck after chasing enemies off the cliff near Hector’s Lament in The Anvil

Made a modification where Amber Lamps no longer has a chance to spawn during the “Defend BALEX” objective of “The Family Jewel” mission

Addressed a reported concern with the Legendary grenade mod Quasar, where it was not counting towards the optional grenade kills objective in Slaughter maps

[PS4 Only] Addressed a language code issue present in PS4 activity feeds for English

Addressed a reported concern where users with their region set to Japan were unable to complete the Fast Travel tutorial

Made a modification so Safe Area Calibration is now saved when relaunching the game

Camera no longer resets to a random location when using the Reset Camera function in Photo mode

Photo mode will now force exit when the player is teleported

Subtitles are now present when joining another player’s game while a cinematic is playing

Addressed a reported concern where some sounds were quiet or missing for the second player in split screen

Made various split screen UI fixes

Fixed a reported UI issue where the Mayhem Modifier menu would sometimes not appear for certain players

NOTES FOR OCTOBER 24 HOTFIX

As stated in last week’s stream, this week’s changes focus less on weapons and more on fixes across the game. We are gathering data, reading feedback, and working toward improving all aspects of the game. Please keep submitting bug reports to support.2k.com!

WEAPONS

Flakker

Now consumes 1 ammo instead of 5.

BUG FIXES

Addressed a reported bug with “Space-Laser Tag” which prevented some players from progressing to the next objective

Atomic has been modified to no longer become invincible, as has been reported under certain conditions

Modified Powerhouse Heavy’s attacks to no longer damage players outside of the intended range

Addressed a concern that Projected shields were taking too much damage from General Traunt’s attacks

Fixed the reported floating door frame in the Jakobs Theatre

Addressed a reported potential progression blocker when Rhy’s talks during “Hostile Takeover”

Increased checkpoint sizes of New-U stations in multiple locations

Included a modification so that Zane’s Digi-Clone will no longer spawn into the cage in Slaughterstar 3000

[Source: Gearbox]