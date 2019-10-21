Borderlands 3‘s first free seasonal event will begin on October 24, 2019. It’s titled Bloody Harvest and, fittingly enough, ties into Halloween. However, this All Hallow’s Eve celebration isn’t scheduled to end until December 5, 2019.

It’ll be well and truly out of season by then, but at least Borderlands 3 players are being offered plenty of time to interact with what looks like a sizable helping of fresh new content. The spooky in-game event introduces a new “Haunted” enemy type and the “Terror” status effect to go along with them, the latter of which will obscure your vision and throw off your aim.

Before being able to interact with the new content, you’ll need to have first reached the section of the main campaign where the wider Borderlands 3 universe opens up to you via the spaceship Sanctuary III. At that point, you’ll start encountering Haunted enemies and earning Hecktoplasm for defeating them, which can then be traded with an all-new NPC for access to the event.

When exploring the new Bloody Harvest map, which looks suitably dark and foreboding based on the event trailer embedded below, players will encounter Halloween-appropriate renditions of existing enemies like the pumpkin-headed Rakk-O’-Lantern. Everything is said to lead up to a new boss encounter with Captain Haunt, and those that survive will be eligible to earn a number of limited-time rewards.

There’s a snazzy new Legendary weapon up for grabs, as well as Vault Hunter skins, a weapon trinket, and various lesser cosmetic rewards. Thankfully, the lengthy Bloody Harvest event period should provide sufficient time to allow players to hoard every piece of content before it’s ultimately gone for good come December 5th.

Before Bloody Harvest kicks off, the “Mayhem on Twitch” anniversary celebration is scheduled to start on October 22nd. It’s currently unknown what the event entails beyond that hint, but be sure to make the most of the final remaining hours in the ongoing Show Me the Eridium event until then.