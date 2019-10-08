September 2019’s top downloaded PlayStation Store games were comprised of a healthy mix of new and old. New titles like NHL 20, FIFA 20, and Final Fantasy VIII Remastered managed to make a splash, while old favorites like Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Minecraft, Grand Theft Auto V, and Marvel’s Spider-Man continued to generate traction. Notably, NBA 2K20 managed to take the month’s number one spot, despite the negative buzz around its in-game purchase system.

Aside from that, seeing new games like GreedFall and Code Vein come out swinging is a great sign, along with the staying power of The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan. And of course, Borderlands 3 managed to stomp out nearly all the competition, taking the number two spot, just behind NBA 2K20. Interestingly, Remedy Entertainment’s well-received sci-fi shooter Control was nowhere to be found on this list, mirroring August 2019’s NPD results.

September 2019’s full list of top downloaded PS4 games can be found in order below:

NBA 2K20 Borderlands 3 EA Sports FIFA 20 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition Madden NFL 20 Final Fantasy VIII Remastered EA Sports NHL 20 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports UFC 3 eFootball PES 2020 GreedFall Code Vein Red Dead Redemption 2 Castle Crashers Remastered The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan Star Wars Battlefront II Remnant: From the Ashes Marvel’s Spider-Man Wreckfest

In addition, the month’s top PSVR downloads are listed:

Beat Saber Superhot VR Job Simulator Blood & Truth Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted Vacation Simulator L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files Creed: Rise to Glory Drunkn Bar Fight Just In Time Incorporated

You won’t find many surprises with the month’s top downloaded PSVR games (of course Beat Saber holds that top spot), but it is interesting to see the new L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files make the list after its stealth release towards the end of September.

