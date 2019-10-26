Bethesda rolled out Fallout 76‘s ‘Fallout 1st’ subscription service this week and has already run into two critical issues.

For starters, players have been reporting that their scrapbox items have gone missing since update 14 went live. Bethesda initially said that this was merely a display issue affecting a small number of players but has since acknowledged that some players have in fact lost their scrap.

An official statement on the matter is as follows:

Our initial investigation indicated that this was a display issue, and that no items had gone missing. However, we have since found that a small number of players have in fact experienced a loss of scrap items after placing them into the Scrapbox and then loading into a world. Resolving this issue is currently our top priority. We are also exploring ways to restore the missing items.

Bethesda has already deployed a fix to address the issue but has yet to find a way to restore the missing scrap.

The second issue revolves around Fallout 1st’s private worlds, which players believe are older server instances that have simply been re-purposed. The “new” worlds appear already looted, and have been found to contain dead NPCs.

Bethesda released the following statement to GameSpot regarding players’ concerns:

When a Fallout 1st member starts a Private World, a dedicated World is launched on an AWS server. Players who have seen looted containers upon login may be experiencing the expected behavior upon log out and log in. Loot is instanced for each player in containers. As Fallout 76 players know, if you loot a container on one server, and then log out and log back into another server, the container remains in a looted state for a period of time.

Lastly, Bethesda agreed that allowing friends to join private worlds without the host’s permission isn’t a great idea, and promised to address this in a future update.

