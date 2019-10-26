A month after warning Rainbow Six Siege DDoS attackers that it’ll be taking legal action against them, Ubisoft has sued the folks behind a popular cheat provider.

In its lawsuit, Ubisoft alleged that MizuSoft has sold “hundreds of thousands of dollars” worth of cheats. The site’s owner, identified by the initials J.V.L because he’s a minor, recently appeared on BBC and reported that his business was earning thousands of dollars a week. Ubisoft believes J.V.L’s mother is also responsible for its woes because she might have been facilitating the collection, processing, and transmission of payments through her company.

MizuSoft has reportedly cost “massive and irreparable harm” to Ubisoft and has forced it to spend “enormous sums of money” dealing with cheaters.

The filing reads:

Ubisoft’s business depends upon its games being enjoyable and fair for all players, and Ubisoft spends an enormous amount of time and money to ensure that this is the case. The Cheating Software destroys the integrity of R6S, thereby alienating and frustrating legitimate players. Defendants’ sale and distribution of the Cheating Software, especially in the United States, has caused severe harm to Ubisoft, including irreparable damage to its goodwill and reputation. Defendants are well aware of the harm that the Cheating Software causes to Ubisoft. In fact, Defendant J.V.L. recently bragged to the media that his Cheating Software ruins R6S for other players. He also readily admitted that if he were to be sued by Ubisoft he would have a “tough time” defending his conduct.

MizuSoft’s website now displays a message saying that it has ceased operations as of October 24th.

[Source: Polygon]