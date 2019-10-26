It seems like nearly every big company has its hand in some sort of streaming service. Whether its Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, or the upcoming Disney+, there is no shortage of competition. With that in mind, it’s not entirely surprising that some companies might not be able to keep up, which is what’s reportedly happening with Sony’s PlayStation Vue service. Sources claim the company is looking into selling PlayStation Vue due to a loss of revenue. Allegedly, Sony approached a potential buyer known as FuboTV, which focuses on sports streaming. A transaction has not happened yet.

According to the report, there are roughly 500,000 subscribers to PlayStation Vue that would be included with the sale. Even after the company jacked up the price by $5 this summer, Sony is apparently continuing to lose money. Along with the amount of competition, PlayStation Vue’s library is comparatively sparse, particularly on original content that could help add leverage and marketing power.

Now, it is important to know that PlayStation Vue isn’t exactly like the aforementioned services that allow you to binge-watch shows on demand. Instead, it’s an alternative to cable, offering the ability to live stream TV a la carte without the need for a cable box. It’s a modern solution to all of the problems that come with regular cable TV, giving users a chance to watch a variety of different channels depending on your membership. If Sony succeeds in selling PlayStation Vue, it will be interesting to see how things unfold. For now, the PlayStation Vue app is still available on Roku, Apple TV, and of course, PlayStation 4.

What do you think of the possibility of Sony selling PlayStation Vue? Do you subscribe to Sony’s streaming TV service?

[Source: The Information, The Verge]