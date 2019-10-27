Sony’s middle-eastern wing was recently found promoting Death Stranding in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with a Guinness World Record attempt at most consecutive high fives.

A photo of the event first popped up on Reddit, and we did a little bit of digging to confirm that it did indeed take place at The Color Run, one of the largest running series in the world that saw 20,000 participants run a 5K course in the Saudi capital.

Credit: Redditor thenayanz

Death Stranding is one of Sony’s global releases so the unique marketing push doesn’t come as a surprise. Earlier this month, the company announced that the highly-anticipated Kojima Productions title will come with Arabic menus and subtitles. Sony is also running promotional events in Berlin, London, and Paris among other locations as part of the World Strand Tour.

At the moment, we don’t know if Sony snagged a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records but we’re certainly curious to find out how many high fives the attendees managed.

Death Stranding will release on November 8th. Check back for our review when the embargo lifts on November 1st. In the meantime, check out our hub for all things Death Stranding and to see what Mad Max: Fury Road director George Miller has to say about Hideo Kojima’s work!

Any of our readers looking forward to the game?

