Just over a month ago, Hideo Kojima expressed a desire to host a launch event for Death Stranding. Since launch events are now “passé,” he said, such a celebration seemed unlikely. Well, as he often does, Kojima is switching up the formula, adding his own spin to a tried and true tradition. Kojima Productions has just announced plans to take Death Stranding on a “World Strand Tour.” Goodbye, launch parties! Hello, launch tours?

The tour will officially kick off later this month on October 30th, a mere week or so before the game’s worldwide release. At the time of writing, Kojima and Co. are scheduled to appear at a total of nine cities during the tour. Whether more “World Strand Tour” stops will be added at a later date remains to be seen. For now, the only publicly known details about the tour come from the following post on Kojima Productions’ Twitter page:

#DeathStranding World Tour. Starting from Paris on 10/30, we will have an event in London, Berlin, NY, SF, Tokyo, Osaka, Singapore, Taipei, and Seoul! Looking forward to connecting with all the fans, together with Hideo Kojima! (details will be announced later for the tour) pic.twitter.com/XoazMuYPcs — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) October 9, 2019

Since the above constitute the only bits of information, this announcement raises myriad questions. Chief among them is what exactly the tour will entail. Will each stop serve as a mini-convention of sorts? Might fans get hands-on time with the game ahead of launch? We should know for sure in the coming weeks.

Death Stranding will launch for the PlayStation 4 early next month on November 8th. It will release alongside a Limited Edition Death Stranding PS4 Pro, complete with a BB’s Pod-inspired DualShock 4. On November 12th, publisher Titan Books plans to launch The Art of Death Stranding for $39.95.