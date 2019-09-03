September 1st was the fourth anniversary of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain’s 2015 launch. Creative Director Hideo Kojima posted a celebratory tweet reminiscing about the title’s release. Kojima also lamented his not being able to properly celebrate its launch at the time. Unlike the 2010 release of Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, there was no launch party held for MGSV. If Kojima has his way, history won’t repeat itself with Death Stranding. He’d like to host a launch event for the upcoming title in November.

A launch event Death Stranding isn’t a sure thing. However, Kojima made it clear he wants to host something of the sort. Kojima relayed as much to his Twitter followers in the following post:

4years ago of today was the release day of MGSV. This photo was when I sneaked into the store. It’ll be the 1st time in 4years when DS is released on 11/8. I’d like to do the launch event 1st time in 9years if poss even thou doing events is passé. The last one was in 2010 for PW. pic.twitter.com/BGWuJTWWLm — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 1, 2019

As Kojima noted on Twitter, launch events for game release are no longer as popular as they once were. But if anyone can raise these kinds of celebrations from the dead, why not Kojima? After all, regardless of the game’s quality, Death Stranding is looking to be a landmark release.

Death Stranding will come to the PlayStation 4 on November 8, 2019. On November 12th, publisher Titan Book will launch an official art book, The Art of Death Stranding for $39.95. Preorders for the product are already live online.

[Source: Hideo Kojima on Twitter]