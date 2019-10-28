After initially releasing as part of Apple Arcade’s launch lineup, runner game EarthNight will finally be making its way to PlayStation 4 on December 3rd, 2019 after many years of delays. Originally set to come out in 2015 for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita, EarthNight has since dropped the Vita version and added in some other consoles.

Taking place in a world that has been totally infested by dragons, EarthNight stars a dragon-hunting duo named Stanley and Sydney. The two of them, upset with the dragons and their claim on Earth, have chosen to come down from their spaceship, skydiving onto the dragon’s backs and running along them to get to the head and slay. As an auto-runner, you won’t actually handle the running itself. Instead, your goal is to collect items and avoid threats and try to collect as much water as possible so you can buy new items to help your runs.

While runner gameplay isn’t particularly new or unique, what is impressive is how EarthNight looks. Completely hand-drawn and with thousands of animations, EarthNight sure is interesting to look at. The developers said that the game contains over 10,000 frames of hand-drawn artwork and animations by artist Paul Davey, who often goes by the name Mattahan. The game also features a soundtrack by Paul Weinstein, who is better known under his stage name of Chipocrite. Cleaversoft founder Rich Siegel had the following to say about the release:

EarthNight represents seven years of hard work from a collective of talented artists and the final product is something we’re immensely proud to share with everyone. We hope that Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Steam players are as excited to hurtle back to Earth and slay dragons as we are to watch them.

