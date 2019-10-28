Dontnod has been rolling out Life is Strange 2 since last fall. Finally, there is light at the end of the tunnel, with the fifth and final episode set to launch in just a few weeks. And thankfully, it appears as though all is on track. The sequel’s final episode is nearing the end of production, meaning it will likely maintain its early December release date.

According to Co-Game Director and Art Director Michel Koch, the studio’s currently working on polishing the fifth episode and fixing bugs. Koch revealed the news in the following tweet on his personal Twitter profile:

I’m leaving tomorrow for a long holiday.

EP5 is almost done and the team is hard at work on polish and bugfix.

I’m extremely proud of this episode, and our amazing team! Can’t wait for you all to discover how the wolf brothers journey ends (and how it ends for each of you ^^) — Michel Koch (@DONTNOD_Michel) October 26, 2019

Episode 5 will presumably end the heart-wrenching tale of two brothers, Sean and Daniel, who are forced into homelessness after tragedy strikes their family. Throughout the narrative, the two have been on the road, struggling to survive, all the while Daniel struggles to manage his newfound superpowers.

Life is Strange 2’s fifth and final episode will go live on December 3rd. Two physical editions are slated to launch on December 3rd–a Standard Edition and Collector’s Edition. The former will cost $39.99 for a packaging that consists of the game, The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit, and Arcadia Bay patches for Sean’s backpack in-game. Meanwhile, the $70 Collector’s Edition will feature all of the above, a hardcover art book, a vinyl soundtrack box set, and two figurines of Sean and Daniel.

