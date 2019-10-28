Tekken 7 DLC 13 will be releasing before the end of 2019 and we finally know what it will include. Most notably, a frame data display will be added, giving players a helping when practicing. Along with that will come additional practice mode features to help hone your skills, and a Katsuhiro Harada costume. The frame data display features will come as part of the paid DLC package, while the additional practice mode enhancements and costume will be available for all users, free of charge.

The frame data display features will show useful data like startup frames, advantage and disadvantage, as well as distance from opponent. There will also be a simple display feature that will add color to characters to show which fighter has frame advantage after performing a strike or block. You can use these features in online modes to better understand the game.

Aside from that, the DLC will include Punishment Training, which will train you against specific characters, giving you prompts to indicate when you should initiate an attack. It will also recommend attacks to use against other characters. Plus, the addition of My Replays and Tips will be implemented with this DLC, giving players even more features to improve their skills. When using the My Replays feature, you’ll be able to pause and skip rounds to get right to the action. This can be pulled from online matches as well as offline.

Lastly, we’ll be seeing free customization options with the upcoming DLC that will allow you to dress up your fighters in Katsuhiro Harada gear. Harada, the game’s director, has been a face for Tekken for quite some time now.

Tekken 7 has garnered lots of success, reaching over 4 million copies sold since its release in 2017. And developer Bandai Namco has continued to support it throughout its life cycle, giving players lots of new features and additions to enjoy.

We don’t have an official release date or price for the newly announced DLC, but we’ll update you as more information becomes available.

[Source: Siliconera]