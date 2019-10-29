The meteoric success of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne has yet to cease. During Capcom’s latest financial call with investors, the company revealed that shipments were closing in on three million units worldwide. To be exact, the title’s shipments currently sit a little over 2.8 million. This is pretty impressive, since as of mid September, sales had crossed the 2.5 million milestone.

In addition to Iceborne’s success adding to Monster Hunter World’s continued dominance on the market, it’s additionally been a boon for Capcom in general. While Capcom’s net sales were down for a six month period ending on September 30th, profitability “improved at all levels.” This was due in no small part to Iceborne, which is primarily selling to consumers digitally. Capcom shouted Iceborne’s praises elsewhere in the financial call, telling investors that the expansion “experienced solid sales and led profit growth.”

Since Monster Hunter World’s January 2018 launch, it has been nothing short of an incredible success story of Capcom. A few weeks ago, the title hit another major sales milestone, eclipsing 14 million copies sold worldwide. This new figure further cements the monster hunting adventure as Capcom’s best-selling game of all time.

Iceborne’s sales will undoubtedly continue to increase, especially since the company’s support for it always impresses. Just recently, a couple of updates went live, adding a new region and monster to the mix.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is available now on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. The expansion will launch on PC early next year on January 9, 2020.

[Source: Capcom via GamingBolt]