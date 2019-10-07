Monster Hunter: World just reached another sales milestone, according to Capcom. The celebrated title now sits at 14 million shipments worldwide, continuing its impressive run as Capcom’s best-selling game to date. The publisher announced the news with a celebratory tweet on Monster Hunter’s official Japanese Twitter account.

See the post in question linked below:

Prior to this, the last tally on Monster Hunter: World’s worldwide sales came in July. As of July 17, 2019, the title had surpassed 13 million units sold. In just under three months, then, the latest Monster Hunter moved another one million copies or so. Such a continuous trend in success could be thanks to the recent launch of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. Interestingly, the game’s paid expansion has garnered incredible success in its own right, shifting 2.5 million units within its first week on the market alone.

With free content on the horizon for Iceborne, sales of both the base game and the expansion are bound to see another increase in the coming weeks and months ahead. Iceborne’s first major content update will introduce a classic monster, Rajang. If the data included in a recent PS4 event listing proves true, the update may also bring with it a new Volcanic region, as well as a new social feature.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne’s big update will arrive on the PS4 and Xbox One in a few days on October 10th. PC players should expect the update to go live in January 2020.

[Source: Monster Hunter on Twitter via Gematsu]