We probably wouldn’t have Halloween without classic movie monsters: Frankenstein’s monster, Creature from the Black Lagoon, Wolfman, Mummy, Dracula, you know the ones. Their designs would inspire both our current set of monsters and the costumes and props we decorate our houses with. Pinball FX3 will be celebrating these classic monsters with the Universal Monsters Pack, adding in a pair of classic pinball tables to the game. Each table will come with recreations of their originals, using accurate simulations to play and act exactly as you remember them. They’ll also have modern updated versions, which replace the figures with 3D animated models and adds in all-new sound and visual effects, in case you want to breath new life into the tables just like Frankenstein breathed new life into his monster.

The first table getting brought into the game is 1992’s Creature From the Black Lagoon. The table was famous for featuring a hologram of the creature in the center, making it look like it’s ready to burst out from underneath the table at any point. This is rather notable, as Creature From the Black Lagoon was the first pinball table to feature a hologram. The other table you can get your hands on is 1998’s Monster Bash, which takes a slightly more comical tone to the theme. Here you’ll be helping various classic monsters, like The Wolfman, The Mummy, and Dracula, in the task of assembling a rock band, a play on Bobby “Boris” Pickett’s famous Halloween classic “Monster Mash.” Interestingly, the table also had a unique feature known as Phantom Flip, which allowed the table to play itself and for players to just watch.

While the Universal Monsters update is a welcome addition to Pinball FX3, there’s plenty of other tables you can grab as well. Last year saw Zen Studios add tables based on the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies, along with a trio of new Star Wars tables to celebrate Solo: A Star Wars Story. They also held a Spider-Man themed pinball tournament to celebrate Marvel’s Spider-Man coming out on the PlayStation 4.